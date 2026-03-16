F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan

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A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, takes off from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, in support of exercise Freedom Shield 26, March 11, 2026. Agile combat employment leverages a robust and resilient network to command-and-control distributed forces, ensuring a cohesive response to any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)