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    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan [Image 2 of 5]

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    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker 

    8th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, takes off from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, in support of exercise Freedom Shield 26, March 11, 2026. Agile combat employment leverages a robust and resilient network to command-and-control distributed forces, ensuring a cohesive response to any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 01:19
    Photo ID: 9569685
    VIRIN: 260311-F-TF632-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 709.27 KB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan
    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan
    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan
    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan
    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan

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    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    USFK
    USINDOPACOM
    Exercise
    FREEDOM SHIELD 26
    FS26

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