A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, takes off from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, in support of exercise Freedom Shield 26, March 11, 2026. Agile combat employment leverages a robust and resilient network to command-and-control distributed forces, ensuring a cohesive response to any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 01:19
|Photo ID:
|9569684
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-TF632-1003
|Resolution:
|4211x2802
|Size:
|655.81 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.