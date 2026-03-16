U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, waits for service during a hot-pit re-arm at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, as part of exercise Freedom Shield 26, March 12, 2026. High-quality air superiority training produces high-end readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 01:19
|Photo ID:
|9569687
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-TF632-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AB, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-16 Fighting Falcons fly from Kunsan [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.