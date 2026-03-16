U.S., Guyana launch medical mission LAMAT 2026

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Puneet Pande, 349th Medical Squadron dentist, takes a selfie with a group of U.S. Air Force Airmen participating in the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission in Georgetown, Guyana, March 16, 2026. LAMAT missions are part of a broader Health Security Cooperation initiative led by Air Forces Southern that integrates U.S. military medical services with host nation providers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Albert Rullan)