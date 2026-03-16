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    U.S., Guyana launch medical mission LAMAT 2026 [Image 4 of 4]

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    U.S., Guyana launch medical mission LAMAT 2026

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    03.16.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Puneet Pande, 349th Medical Squadron dentist, takes a selfie with a group of U.S. Air Force Airmen participating in the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission in Georgetown, Guyana, March 16, 2026. LAMAT missions are part of a broader Health Security Cooperation initiative led by Air Forces Southern that integrates U.S. military medical services with host nation providers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Albert Rullan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 23:04
    Photo ID: 9569594
    VIRIN: 260316-F-NA001-1172
    Resolution: 1024x682
    Size: 168.47 KB
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S., Guyana launch medical mission LAMAT 2026

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