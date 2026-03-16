U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Puneet Pande, 349th Medical Squadron dentist, takes a selfie with a group of U.S. Air Force Airmen participating in the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission in Georgetown, Guyana, March 16, 2026. LAMAT missions are part of a broader Health Security Cooperation initiative led by Air Forces Southern that integrates U.S. military medical services with host nation providers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Albert Rullan)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9569594
|VIRIN:
|260316-F-NA001-1172
|Resolution:
|1024x682
|Size:
|168.47 KB
|Location:
|GEORGETOWN, GY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S., Guyana launch medical mission LAMAT 2026
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