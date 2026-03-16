U.S. and Guyanese officials gather for a group photo following the opening ceremony for the 2026 Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission in Georgetown, Guyana, March 16, 2026. Over the next two weeks, a multi-disciplinary team of U.S. Air Force medical personnel will integrate with local providers in medical facilities across Georgetown, Linden, and West Demerara. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Albert Rullan)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 23:05
|Photo ID:
|9569590
|VIRIN:
|260316-F-NA001-1014
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|214.43 KB
|Location:
|GEORGETOWN, GY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S., Guyana launch medical mission LAMAT 2026
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