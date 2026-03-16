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    U.S., Guyana launch medical mission LAMAT 2026 [Image 3 of 4]

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    U.S., Guyana launch medical mission LAMAT 2026

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    03.16.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. and Guyanese officials gather for a group photo following the opening ceremony for the 2026 Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission in Georgetown, Guyana, March 16, 2026. Over the next two weeks, a multi-disciplinary team of U.S. Air Force medical personnel will integrate with local providers in medical facilities across Georgetown, Linden, and West Demerara. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Albert Rullan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 23:05
    Photo ID: 9569590
    VIRIN: 260316-F-NA001-1014
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 214.43 KB
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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