U.S., Guyana launch medical mission LAMAT 2026

GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- U.S. and Guyanese officials gathered March 16, 2026, in Georgetown to officially launch the Guyana portion of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, marking another milestone in the nations’ long-standing health partnership.

The two-week mission, scheduled for March 16-27, brings together U.S. Air Force medical professionals and Guyanese healthcare providers to deliver specialized care while strengthening regional health resilience across the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The Honorable Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Health of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, spoke during the opening ceremony about the partnership and cooperation that have emerged from previous LAMAT missions in 2023 and 2025, along with his inputs on why these engagements are fruitful for the nation.

"These exchanges allow our professionals to learn from the team that is visiting and to extend the boundaries of where they can go in medicine. And I think for some of you visiting [from the U.S.], it gives you the opportunity to work in a different type of medical facility,” Anthony said. “There are advantages for both sides, to having this type of mission.”

LAMAT missions are part of a broader Health Security Cooperation initiative led by Air Forces Southern (AFSOUTH) that integrates U.S. military medical services with host nation providers. The effort supports immediate medical relief while fostering long-term cooperation and trust between the U.S. and partnering nations.

Over the next two weeks, a multi-disciplinary team of U.S. Air Force medical personnel will integrate with local providers in medical facilities across Georgetown, Linden, and West Demerara.

These locations were identified by the Guyana Ministry of Health and hospital directors based on local priorities and specialized needs that align with U.S. Air Force capabilities. Medical services include primary care, minor surgeries, dental procedures and ophthalmology care. Additionally, technical teams will focus on medical equipment repair to ensure hospital infrastructure remains sustainable long after the mission concludes, while medical administration teams collaborate to manage daily operations, staff, logistics and records management.

For participating Airmen, the mission also serves as a critical readiness opportunity.

LAMAT highlights the Air Force’s Total Force concept, bringing together the unique skills of both Active Duty and Reserve Airmen. Operating in resource-constrained environments outside the continental United States, allows medical teams to sharpen their expeditionary skills. This real-world training also ensures that Airmen remain trained, equipped and ready to respond to any global contingency, from natural disasters to combat operations, anywhere, any time.

"LAMAT is about working side by side, sharing expertise, strengthening medical capacity and building the relationships that make our teams stronger together,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ted Liszeski, Mission Director for the Guyana LAMAT mission. “The mission is not about one nation assisting another, it’s about collaboration; it’s about learning from one another; and it’s about strengthening readiness through partnership.”

By working side-by-side at the bedside, U.S. and Guyanese medical professionals strengthen interoperability and their ability to work together seamlessly. This collaboration reinforces the U.S. commitment to being a trusted partner in the Caribbean and Lesser Antilles region, while supporting shared security and well-being of the hemisphere.

This commitment was underscored by Mr. John Crippen, Deputy Chief of Mission for the U.S. Embassy Guyana, who highlighted the importance of continuing to build the bilateral relationship.

“The robust health partnership between the us and Guyana has developed over decades,” said Crippen. “The LAMAT 2026 mission reflects the United States’ enduring partnership with Guyana and our shared commitment to improving healthcare outcomes for the Guyanese people.”

As clinical operations begin, the focus remains on one team, working together to deliver lasting impact. All care provided by U.S. personnel is designed to complement, not replace, local services. Medical professionals will work together to ensure seamless continuity of care once the two-week mission concludes on March 27.

For more updates on the LAMAT 2026 mission, follow official social media channels using the hashtag #LAMAT26, or visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/LAMAT2026.