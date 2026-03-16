U.S., Guyana launch medical mission LAMAT 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Anand Persaud, Ministry of Health of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana liaison to the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission, delivers remarks during the opening ceremony for LAMAT26 in Georgetown, Guyana, March 16, 2026. This collaboration reinforces the U.S. commitment to being a trusted partner in the Caribbean and Lesser Antilles region, while supporting shared security and well-being of the hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Stephani Schafer)