U.S., Guyana launch medical mission LAMAT 2026

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U.S. Air Force Col. Ted Liszeski, Mission Commander for the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission in Guyana, delivers remarks during the opening ceremony for LAMAT26 in Georgetown, Guyana, March 16, 2026. The two-week mission brings together U.S. Air Force medical professionals and Guyanese healthcare providers to deliver specialized care while strengthening regional health resilience across the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Stephani Schafer)