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    U.S., Guyana launch medical mission LAMAT 2026 [Image 1 of 4]

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    U.S., Guyana launch medical mission LAMAT 2026

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Maj. Stephani Schafer 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ted Liszeski, Mission Commander for the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission in Guyana, delivers remarks during the opening ceremony for LAMAT26 in Georgetown, Guyana, March 16, 2026. The two-week mission brings together U.S. Air Force medical professionals and Guyanese healthcare providers to deliver specialized care while strengthening regional health resilience across the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Stephani Schafer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 23:06
    Photo ID: 9569579
    VIRIN: 260316-F-EJ349-1174
    Resolution: 4056x2699
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., Guyana launch medical mission LAMAT 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Stephani Schafer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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