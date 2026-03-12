ROKA Chief of Staff tour Camp Carroll Area IV Installation

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Republic of Korea Army Gen. Kim Gyu Ha, ROKA Chief of Staff, U.S. Army. Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, Maj. Gen. Ha Heon Cheol, ROKA G4, Brig. Gen. Im Joong Kyu, ROKA secretary general staff, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Col. R. Scott Carpenter, commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea, pose for a group photo, Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, Mar. 16, 2026. The visit provides U.S. Army and Republic of Korea Army leadership the opportunity to discuss the modernization of overseas operations, while strengthening command relationships and reinforcing the U.S. Korea alliance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Diana Nguyen)