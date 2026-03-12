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    ROKA Chief of Staff tour Camp Carroll Area IV Installation [Image 3 of 5]

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    ROKA Chief of Staff tour Camp Carroll Area IV Installation

    WAEGWAN, SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Spc. Diana Nguyen 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army. Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, discuss the role of Area IV installations in supporting regional sustainment and distribution operations across the Korean Peninsula during a tour with the Republic of Korea Army Chief of Staff at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, Mar. 16, 2026. The visit emphasized ongoing coordination between the U.S. Army and ROK Army while highlighting Camp Carroll’s role as a key sustainment hub supporting logistics and distribution operations throughout the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Diana Nguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 06:14
    Photo ID: 9568011
    VIRIN: 260315-Z-IJ837-1243
    Resolution: 5475x3650
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: WAEGWAN, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ROKA Chief of Staff tour Camp Carroll Area IV Installation [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Diana Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ROKA Chief of Staff tour of Camp Carroll Area IV Installation
    ROKA Chief of Staff tour Camp Carroll Area IV Installation
    ROKA Chief of Staff tour Camp Carroll Area IV Installation
    ROKA Chief of Staff tour Camp Carroll Area IV Installation
    ROKA Chief of Staff tour Camp Carroll Area IV Installation

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    Materiel Support Command Korea
    Operation Freedom Shield 2026

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