ROKA Chief of Staff tour Camp Carroll Area IV Installation

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U.S. Army. Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, discuss the role of Area IV installations in supporting regional sustainment and distribution operations across the Korean Peninsula during a tour with the Republic of Korea Army Chief of Staff at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, Mar. 16, 2026. The visit emphasized ongoing coordination between the U.S. Army and ROK Army while highlighting Camp Carroll’s role as a key sustainment hub supporting logistics and distribution operations throughout the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Diana Nguyen)