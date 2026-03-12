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    ROKA Chief of Staff tour Camp Carroll Area IV Installation [Image 2 of 5]

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    ROKA Chief of Staff tour Camp Carroll Area IV Installation

    WAEGWAN, SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Spc. Diana Nguyen 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Republic of Korea Army Gen. Kim Gyu Ha, ROKA Chief of Staff, U.S. Army. Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, Maj. Gen. Ha Heon Cheol, ROKA G4, Brig. Gen. Im Joong Kyu, ROKA secretary general staff and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, pose for a group photo at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, Mar. 16, 2026. The visit provided U.S. Army and Republic of Korea Army leadership the opportunity to discuss the modernization of overseas operations, while strengthening command relationships and reinforcing the U.S. Korea alliance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Diana Nguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 06:14
    Photo ID: 9568010
    VIRIN: 260315-Z-IJ837-1160
    Resolution: 6123x4082
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: WAEGWAN, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ROKA Chief of Staff tour Camp Carroll Area IV Installation [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Diana Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ROKA Chief of Staff tour of Camp Carroll Area IV Installation
    ROKA Chief of Staff tour Camp Carroll Area IV Installation
    ROKA Chief of Staff tour Camp Carroll Area IV Installation
    ROKA Chief of Staff tour Camp Carroll Area IV Installation
    ROKA Chief of Staff tour Camp Carroll Area IV Installation

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