ROKA Chief of Staff tour Camp Carroll Area IV Installation

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Republic of Korea Army Gen. Kim Gyu Ha, ROKA Chief of Staff, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, exchange gifts after a facility tour at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, Mar. 16, 2026. The tour provided U.S. Army and Republic of Korea Army leadership the opportunity to discuss the modernization of overseas operations, while strengthening command relationships and reinforcing the U.S. Korea alliance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Diana Nguyen)