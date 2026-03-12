ROKA Chief of Staff tour of Camp Carroll Area IV Installation

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Republic of Korea Army Gen. Kim Gyu Ha, ROKA Chief of Staff, listens to a briefing from the Materiel Support Command - Korea leadership on the Regional Sustainment Hub operations and theater sustainment capabilities in support of the U.S. Army Pacific Joint Theater Distribution Center Network, Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, Mar. 16, 2026. The visit provided U.S. Army and Republic of Korea Army leadership the opportunity to discuss the modernization of overseas operations, while strengthening command relationships and reinforcing the U.S. Korea alliance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Diana Nguyen)