ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea

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Republic of Korea Army Gen. Kim Gyu Ha, ROKA Chief of Staff, U.S. Army. Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, Maj. Gen. Ha Heon Cheol, ROKA G4, Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Brig. Gen. Im Joong Kyu, ROKA secretary general staff, walk during a facility tour at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, Mar. 16, 2026. The visit emphasized ongoing coordination between the U.S. Army and ROKA while highlighting Camp Carroll’s role as a key sustainment hub supporting logistics and distribution operations throughout the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)