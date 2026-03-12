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    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea [Image 4 of 5]

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    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea

    WAEGWAN, SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Republic of Korea Army Gen. Kim Gyu Ha, ROKA Chief of Staff, U.S. Army. Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, Maj. Gen. Ha Heon Cheol, ROKA G4, Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general of 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Brig. Gen. Im Joong Kyu, ROKA secretary general staff, walk during a facility tour at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, Mar. 16, 2026. The visit emphasized ongoing coordination between the U.S. Army and ROKA while highlighting Camp Carroll’s role as a key sustainment hub supporting logistics and distribution operations throughout the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 06:14
    Photo ID: 9567990
    VIRIN: 260316-Z-XK345-1004
    Resolution: 5134x3716
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: WAEGWAN, KR
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Annalise Guckenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea
    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea
    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea
    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea
    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea

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