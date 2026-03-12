ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea

Republic of Korea Army Gen. Kim Gyu Ha, ROKA Chief of Staff, listens to a briefing from Col. R. Scott Carpenter, commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea, at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, Mar. 16, 2026. Gen. Kim and his staff, along with the Eighth Army and 19th ESC command teams, visited U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea to strengthen combined sustainment readiness, improve operational coordination between allied forces, and enhance interoperability across the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 06:14
|Photo ID:
|9567986
|VIRIN:
|260316-Z-XK345-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|WAEGWAN, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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