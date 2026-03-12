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    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea [Image 3 of 5]

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    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea

    WAEGWAN, SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Republic of Korea Army Gen. Kim Gyu Ha, ROKA Chief of Staff, listens to a briefing from Col. R. Scott Carpenter, commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea, at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, Mar. 16, 2026. Gen. Kim and his staff, along with the Eighth Army and 19th ESC command teams, visited U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea to strengthen combined sustainment readiness, improve operational coordination between allied forces, and enhance interoperability across the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 06:14
    Photo ID: 9567986
    VIRIN: 260316-Z-XK345-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: WAEGWAN, KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Annalise Guckenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea
    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea
    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea
    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea
    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea

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    Operation Freedom Shield 2026
    Materiel Support Command - Korea

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