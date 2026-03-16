ROK Army chief of staff's visit to U.S. Army stock site reinforces alliance, combined readiness

Photo By Spc. Diana Nguyen | Republic of Korea Army Gen. Kim Gyu Ha, ROKA Chief of Staff, listens to a briefing from the Materiel Support Command - Korea leadership on the Regional Sustainment Hub operations and theater sustainment capabilities in support of the U.S. Army Pacific Joint Theater Distribution Center Network, Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, Mar. 16, 2026. The visit provided U.S. Army and Republic of Korea Army leadership the opportunity to discuss the modernization of overseas operations, while strengthening command relationships and reinforcing the U.S. Korea alliance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Diana Nguyen) see less | View Image Page

Reinforcing the U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) Alliance as the bedrock of peace and stability in Northeast Asia, ROK Army Chief of Staff, Gen. Kim Gyuha, visited the Army Prepositioned Stock-4 (APS-4) facility at Camp Carroll on March 16, 2026. The visit highlighted the combined force’s readiness to deter conflict and showcased the ongoing modernization of the Alliance.

The visit served as a powerful demonstration of the ROK-U.S. partnership, which multiplies deterrence and strengthens regional stability. Gen. Kim's tour of the modernized U.S. operational sustainment facilities was a key opportunity to inspect the military’s readiness for any contingency and affirm the mutual commitment to standing together against future challenges.

During the tour, Gen. Kim and Eighth Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert reviewed the operational status of the APS-4 site. As a cornerstone of the Army’s ability to rapidly project power, the APS-4 program strategically positions entire sets of combat equipment, from tanks to wheeled vehicles, in climate-controlled facilities. This allows U.S. forces to fly into the theater and immediately "fall in" on ready-to-fight equipment, drastically reducing deployment times and sending a clear signal of U.S. commitment. They exchanged insights on leveraging this strategic capability to enhance interoperability and ensure the Alliance remains dominant and adaptable.

"Having Gen. Kim visit the APS-4 site is a testament to the readiness and modernization of our Alliance," said Lt. Gen. Hilbert, adding, "These stocks are not just equipment in a warehouse; they are a clear, physical demonstration of our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea. It shows that we are ready, today, to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our ROK allies, and by modernizing these capabilities together, we ensure we are prepared for any challenge tomorrow."

"Considering the recent security environment, the ROK-U.S. alliance and our combined defense posture are the cornerstones of peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," said Gen. Kim. "In modern warfare, the ability to sustain operations is a critical factor for ensuring victory. This visit was an opportunity to further strengthen the interoperability between the ROK and U.S. forces."

The event at Camp Carroll underscored the enduring themes of the Alliance: a force that is Ready today, stands Together to modernize, and invests in a Modern and adaptable posture to ensure the enduring regional security interests are safeguarded for years to come.