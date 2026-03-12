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    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea [Image 1 of 5]

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    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea

    WAEGWAN, SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Republic of Korea Army Gen. Kim Gyu Ha, ROKA Chief of Staff, and U.S. Army. Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, shake hands at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, Mar. 16, 2026. Gen. Kim and his staff, along with the Eighth Army and 19th ESC command teams, received briefings from the Materiel Support Command - Korea leadership on the Regional Sustainment Hub operations and theater sustainment capabilities supporting the U.S. Army Pacific Joint Theater Distribution Center network. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 06:14
    Photo ID: 9567980
    VIRIN: 260316-Z-XK345-1001
    Resolution: 4583x2850
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: WAEGWAN, KR
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Annalise Guckenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea
    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea
    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea
    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea
    ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea

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    Operation Freedom Shield 2026
    Materiel Support Command - Korea

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