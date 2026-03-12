ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea

Republic of Korea Army Gen. Kim Gyu Ha, ROKA Chief of Staff, and U.S. Army. Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commanding general of Eighth Army, shake hands at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, Mar. 16, 2026. Gen. Kim and his staff, along with the Eighth Army and 19th ESC command teams, received briefings from the Materiel Support Command - Korea leadership on the Regional Sustainment Hub operations and theater sustainment capabilities supporting the U.S. Army Pacific Joint Theater Distribution Center network. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 06:14
|Photo ID:
|9567980
|VIRIN:
|260316-Z-XK345-1001
|Resolution:
|4583x2850
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|WAEGWAN, KR
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
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