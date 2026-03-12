ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea

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Republic of Korea Army Gen. Kim Gyu Ha, ROKA Chief of Staff, shakes hands with Col. R. Scott Carpenter, commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea, at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, Mar. 16, 2026. Gen. Kim’s visit emphasized ongoing coordination between the U.S. Army and ROKA while highlighting Camp Carroll’s role as a key sustainment hub supporting logistics and distribution operations throughout the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)