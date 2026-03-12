Republic of Korea Army Gen. Kim Gyu Ha, ROKA Chief of Staff, shakes hands with Col. R. Scott Carpenter, commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command – Korea, at Camp Carroll, Waegwan, Republic of Korea, Mar. 16, 2026. Gen. Kim’s visit emphasized ongoing coordination between the U.S. Army and ROKA while highlighting Camp Carroll’s role as a key sustainment hub supporting logistics and distribution operations throughout the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 06:14
|Photo ID:
|9567992
|VIRIN:
|260316-Z-XK345-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|WAEGWAN, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROKA Chief of Staff visits Materiel Support Command - Korea [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Annalise Guckenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.