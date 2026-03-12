U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO

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Sgt. Anthony Beckford, Staff Sgt. Albert Cartagena and Sgt. Jonathan Rivera with U.S. Army NATO G6 help Maj. Justin Allison with his computer during a U.S. Army Europe and Africa Military Personnel Exchange Program training and leader development event in Sembach, Germany. The purpose of the event hosted by U.S. Army NATO Feb. 23-27 was to facilitate mandatory readiness and training requirements for exchange officers assigned to isolated locations in seven European countries. Allison is an exchange officer assigned to the German Rapid Response Division in Stadtallendorf, Germany. (Photo by Troy Darr)