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    U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO [Image 4 of 14]

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    U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    Maj. Victoria Martin with Landstuhl Regional Medical Center gives a hearing test to exchange officers during a U.S. Army Europe and Africa Military Personnel Exchange Program training and leader development event in Sembach, Germany. The purpose of the event hosted by U.S. Army NATO Feb. 23-27 was to facilitate mandatory readiness and training requirements for exchange officers assigned to isolated locations in seven European countries. (Photo by Troy Darr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 04:32
    Photo ID: 9567886
    VIRIN: 260223-A-QI808-7149
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO
    U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO
    U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO
    U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO
    U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO
    U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO
    U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO
    U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO
    U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO
    U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO
    U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO
    U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO
    U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO
    U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO

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