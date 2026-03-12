Sgt. Paul Bush with U.S. Army NATO Surgeon’s Office checks the blood pressure of an exchange officer during a U.S. Army Europe and Africa Military Personnel Exchange Program training and leader development event in Sembach, Germany. The purpose of the event hosted by U.S. Army NATO Feb. 23-27 was to facilitate mandatory readiness and training requirements for exchange officers assigned to isolated locations in seven European countries. (Photo by Troy Darr)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 04:32
|Photo ID:
|9567890
|VIRIN:
|260223-A-QI808-7156
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO
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