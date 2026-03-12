U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO

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Maj. Kenneth Smith prepares to start an Army Fitness Test at Miesau Army Depot in Germany. The fitness test was part of a U.S. Army Europe and Africa Military Personnel Exchange Program training and leader development event held in Germany from Feb. 23-27 to facilitate mandatory readiness and training requirements for U.S. Army exchange officers assigned to isolated locations in seven European countries. Smith is an exchange officer assigned to British Army Headquarters in Andover, United Kingdom. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Albert Cartagena)