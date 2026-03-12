U.S. Army exchange officers build trust, strength within NATO

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Master Sgt. Monalisa Christian with U.S. Army NATO Military Equal Opportunity briefs exchange officers on recent updates to the MEO program during a U.S. Army Europe and Africa Military Personnel Exchange Program training and leader development event in Sembach, Germany. The purpose of the event hosted by U.S. Army NATO Feb. 23-27 was to facilitate mandatory readiness and training requirements for exchange officers assigned to isolated locations in seven European countries. (Photo by Troy Darr)