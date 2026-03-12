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    U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26 [Image 6 of 6]

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    U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Airborne 26 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2026. The exercise integrated five USAF C-130J Super Hercules from the 36 AS and one U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J assigned to the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 (VMGR-152) carrying cargo and approximately 200 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers for airdrop training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 04:11
    Photo ID: 9567202
    VIRIN: 260305-F-AF991-1076
    Resolution: 5754x3828
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26
    U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26
    U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26
    U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26
    U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26
    U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26

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