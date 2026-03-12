U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Airborne 26 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2026. The exercise integrated five U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the 36 AS and one U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 (VMGR-152), carrying cargo and approximately 200 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers for airdrop training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 04:11
|Photo ID:
|9567198
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-AF991-1046
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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