U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Airborne 26 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2026. The exercise integrated five U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the 36 AS and one U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 (VMGR-152), carrying cargo and approximately 200 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers for airdrop training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)