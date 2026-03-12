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    U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26 [Image 5 of 6]

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    U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron moves cargo during Airborne 26 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2026. Airborne 26 is the largest annual static-line personnel jump exercise between the USAF and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 04:11
    Photo ID: 9567201
    VIRIN: 260305-F-AF991-1054
    Resolution: 3729x2481
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26
    U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26
    U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26
    U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26
    U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26
    U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26

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    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, 1st Airborne Brigade, C-130J

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