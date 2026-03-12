U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Airborne 26 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2026. Airborne 26 is the largest annual static-line personnel jump exercise conducted between the U.S. Air Force and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)