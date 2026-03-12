U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron load cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Airborne 26 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2026. Airborne 26 is the largest annual static-line personnel jump exercise conducted between the U.S. Air Force and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 04:11
|Photo ID:
|9567196
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-AF991-1038
|Resolution:
|5501x3660
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.