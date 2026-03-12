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    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission [Image 12 of 27]

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    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission

    SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    Curtis Martin, Saint Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Health permanent secretary poses for a photo during a community health fair in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March, 3, 2026. Part of Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026, the health fairs connected residents with free screenings, nutrition guidance and preventive care resources aimed at improving community health across the Federation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 23:02
    Photo ID: 9566500
    VIRIN: 260303-F-WJ837-1069
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 16.52 MB
    Location: KN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission [Image 27 of 27], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT: People Behind the Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission

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    Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis (Saint Kitts and Nevis)
    LAMAT26

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