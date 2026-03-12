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    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission [Image 20 of 27]

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    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission

    SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    A Kittitian baby holds a military patch during a health fair at the K. Earle Clarke Community Center in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, March 3, 2026. The health fair was a part of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, which embedded U.S. Air Force medical personnel alongside host-nation providers to support patient care and strengthen regional medical partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 23:02
    Photo ID: 9566491
    VIRIN: 260303-F-WJ837-1274
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 15.74 MB
    Location: KN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission [Image 27 of 27], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT: People Behind the Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission

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    Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis (Saint Kitts and Nevis)
    LAMAT26

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