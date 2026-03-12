U.S. Air Force Reserve Capt. Samantha Parks, 349th Medical Squadron critical care nurse, poses for a photo at the K. Earle Clarke Community Center in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, March 3, 2026. The instruction occurred during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 health fair, where U.S. Air Force medical teams offered medical services and health education to community members while also working alongside local healthcare providers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 23:02
|Photo ID:
|9566499
|VIRIN:
|260303-F-WJ837-1258
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|14.6 MB
|Location:
|KN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission [Image 27 of 27], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.