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    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission [Image 19 of 27]

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    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission

    SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Capt. Samantha Parks, 349th Medical Squadron critical care nurse, poses for a photo at the K. Earle Clarke Community Center in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, March 3, 2026. The instruction occurred during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 health fair, where U.S. Air Force medical teams offered medical services and health education to community members while also working alongside local healthcare providers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 23:02
    Photo ID: 9566499
    VIRIN: 260303-F-WJ837-1258
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 14.6 MB
    Location: KN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission [Image 27 of 27], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT: People Behind the Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission

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