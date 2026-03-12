Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission

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U.S. Air Force Reserve Capt. Samantha Parks, 349th Medical Squadron critical care nurse, poses for a photo at the K. Earle Clarke Community Center in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, March 3, 2026. The instruction occurred during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 health fair, where U.S. Air Force medical teams offered medical services and health education to community members while also working alongside local healthcare providers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)