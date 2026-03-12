(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission [Image 3 of 27]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission

    SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    A U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman and Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 participant poses for a photo at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Feb. 26, 2026. During the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, U.S. medical teams work alongside local healthcare providers to deliver clinical services, share medical expertise, and support long-term healthcare capacity building while strengthening partnerships and regional resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 23:02
    Photo ID: 9566498
    VIRIN: 260226-F-WJ837-2049
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: KN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission [Image 27 of 27], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT: People Behind the Mission
    Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis (Saint Kitts and Nevis)
    LAMAT26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery