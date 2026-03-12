Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission

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A U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman and Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 participant poses for a photo at Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Feb. 26, 2026. During the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026 mission, U.S. medical teams work alongside local healthcare providers to deliver clinical services, share medical expertise, and support long-term healthcare capacity building while strengthening partnerships and regional resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)