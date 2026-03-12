Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A five year old Kittitian girl poses for a photo after a hearing screening at the Pogson Medical Centre in Sandy Point, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March 2, 2026. Part of Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026, school-aged hearing screenings connected children across the Federation with access to audiology services for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)