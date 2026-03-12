A five year old Kittitian girl poses for a photo after a hearing screening at the Pogson Medical Centre in Sandy Point, Saint Kitts and Nevis, March 2, 2026. Part of Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026, school-aged hearing screenings connected children across the Federation with access to audiology services for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 23:02
|Photo ID:
|9566496
|VIRIN:
|260302-F-WJ837-1025
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|13.65 MB
|Location:
|KN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces Of LAMAT 2026: People Behind The Mission [Image 27 of 27], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.