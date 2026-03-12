Vandenberg Celebrates New Senior Master Sergeants

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Elijah Snyder, left, operations superintendent for the National Reconnaissance Office, a Senior Master Sgt. select, and Master Sgt. William Young II, right, 2nd Space Launch Squadron flight chief, a Senior Master Sgt. select, stand together for a photo during the Senior Master Sergeant Release Party held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 12, 2026. The event recognized the achievements of Air Force personnel advancing to the senior enlisted ranks. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)