Vandenberg Celebrates New Senior Master Sergeants

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Elijah Snyder, operations superintendent for the National Reconnaissance Office, a Senior Master Sgt. select, receives a promotion trophy from Space Launch Delta 30 leadership during the Senior Master Sergeant Release Party held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 12, 2026. Promotion to senior master sergeant requires leadership, experience, and performance in which under 2.5% of the enlisted force holds. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)