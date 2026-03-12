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    Vandenberg Celebrates New Senior Master Sergeants [Image 2 of 4]

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    Vandenberg Celebrates New Senior Master Sergeants

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Young II, 2nd Space Launch Squadron flight chief, a Senior Master Sgt. select, receives a promotion trophy from Space Launch Delta 30 leadership during the Senior Master Sergeant Release Party held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 12, 2026. Promotion release parties like these are held to honor the ascension of a master sergeant to senior master sergeant, denoting years of effort to attain the rank. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 19:26
    Photo ID: 9566372
    VIRIN: 260312-X-DW038-1030
    Resolution: 5093x3389
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Vandenberg Celebrates New Senior Master Sergeants [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vandenberg Celebrates New Senior Master Sergeants
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