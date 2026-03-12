Vandenberg Celebrates New Senior Master Sergeants

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Young II, 2nd Space Launch Squadron flight chief, a Senior Master Sgt. select, receives a promotion trophy from Space Launch Delta 30 leadership during the Senior Master Sergeant Release Party held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 12, 2026. Promotion release parties like these are held to honor the ascension of a master sergeant to senior master sergeant, denoting years of effort to attain the rank. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)