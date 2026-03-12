U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, delivers closing remarks during the Senior Master Sergeant Release Party held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 12, 2026. Horne mentioned the commitment and tenacity required of individuals who are selected for promotion to senior master sergeant and his hopes for their continued success and leadership. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 19:26
|Photo ID:
|9566374
|VIRIN:
|260312-X-DW038-1047
|Resolution:
|4916x3271
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Celebrates New Senior Master Sergeants [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.