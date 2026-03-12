Vandenberg Celebrates New Senior Master Sergeants

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, delivers closing remarks during the Senior Master Sergeant Release Party held at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 12, 2026. Horne mentioned the commitment and tenacity required of individuals who are selected for promotion to senior master sergeant and his hopes for their continued success and leadership. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)