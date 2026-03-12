100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26

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A Swedish Air Force JAS 39 Gripen, assigned to the 211th Fighter Squadron, receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Aerial Refueling Wing, during Exercise Cold Response 26, over Norway, March 9, 2026. The U.S.’s ability to respond rapidly to a crisis in the Arctic is strengthened by the deep bonds of trust and interoperability forged with Norwegian and Allied partners over many years, and through exercises like Cold Response. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)