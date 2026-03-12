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    100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26 [Image 6 of 6]

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    100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26

    NORWAY

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A Swedish Air Force JAS 39 Gripen, assigned to the 211th Fighter Squadron, receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Aerial Refueling Wing, during Exercise Cold Response 26, over Norway, March 9, 2026. The U.S.’s ability to respond rapidly to a crisis in the Arctic is strengthened by the deep bonds of trust and interoperability forged with Norwegian and Allied partners over many years, and through exercises like Cold Response. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 17:55
    Photo ID: 9566282
    VIRIN: 260309-F-BW249-1323
    Resolution: 7551x5034
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26
    100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26
    100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26
    100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26
    100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26
    100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26

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