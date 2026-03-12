Swedish Air Force JAS 39 Gripens, assigned to the 211th Fighter Squadron, approach a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Aerial Refueling Wing, during Exercise Cold Response 26, over Norway, March 9, 2026. Cold Response 26 demonstrated the advanced level of integration achieved between U.S. and NATO forces – enabling seamless communication, shared multi-domain awareness, and coordinated action across all domains. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 17:55
|Photo ID:
|9566281
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-BW249-1306
|Resolution:
|4145x2763
|Size:
|593.06 KB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.