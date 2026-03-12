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    100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26 [Image 5 of 6]

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    100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26

    NORWAY

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Swedish Air Force JAS 39 Gripens, assigned to the 211th Fighter Squadron, approach a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Aerial Refueling Wing, during Exercise Cold Response 26, over Norway, March 9, 2026. Cold Response 26 demonstrated the advanced level of integration achieved between U.S. and NATO forces – enabling seamless communication, shared multi-domain awareness, and coordinated action across all domains. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 17:55
    Photo ID: 9566281
    VIRIN: 260309-F-BW249-1306
    Resolution: 4145x2763
    Size: 593.06 KB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26
    100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26
    100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26
    100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26
    100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26
    100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26

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    OTAN
    shouldertoshoulder
    StrongerTogether
    ColdResponse
    NATO

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