100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabe Padilla, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker evaluator boom operator, refuels a Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to 332nd Squadron, Ørland Air Base, Norway, during Exercise Cold Response 26 over Norway, March 9, 2026. More than 25,000 personnel from 14 nations took part in the exercise to enhance alliances and sharpen warfighting skills. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)