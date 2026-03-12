A Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to 332nd Squadron, approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Aerial Refueling Wing, during Exercise Cold Response 26, over Norway, March 9, 2026. The exercise tested the U.S.’s ability to operate in challenging Arctic and mountainous conditions through a free-play, exercise against a near-peer adversary, while conducting both offensive and defensive tactical operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 17:55
|Photo ID:
|9566280
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-BW249-1278
|Resolution:
|7322x4882
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.