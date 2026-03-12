100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26

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A Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to 332nd Squadron, approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 100th Aerial Refueling Wing, during Exercise Cold Response 26, over Norway, March 9, 2026. The exercise tested the U.S.’s ability to operate in challenging Arctic and mountainous conditions through a free-play, exercise against a near-peer adversary, while conducting both offensive and defensive tactical operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)