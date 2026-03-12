A Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to 332nd Squadron, receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Aerial Refueling Wing, over Norway, March 9, 2026. Both aircraft are participating in Exercise Cold Response 26, a Norwegian national readiness and total defense exercise that takes place across northern Norway and parts of Finland. (U.S. Air Force Photo Illustration by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 17:55
|Photo ID:
|9566279
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-BW249-1258
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.