100th ARW kicks off participation in Cold Response 26

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A Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to 332nd Squadron, receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Aerial Refueling Wing, over Norway, March 9, 2026. Both aircraft are participating in Exercise Cold Response 26, a Norwegian national readiness and total defense exercise that takes place across northern Norway and parts of Finland. (U.S. Air Force Photo Illustration by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)