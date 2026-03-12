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    Military Working Dogs [Image 7 of 7]

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    Military Working Dogs

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Naomi Burrero, assigned to the 366th Security Forces Squadron, holds back her military working dog, Veith, during controlled aggression training at Mountain Home Air Force Base, March 11, 2026. Military working dog teams sharpen the U.S. fighting force’s ability to defuse threats through rapid threat detection and decisive engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 16:58
    Photo ID: 9566243
    VIRIN: 260311-F-PO088-1163
    Resolution: 5513x3668
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Military Working Dogs [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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