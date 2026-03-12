Military Working Dogs

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Naomi Burrero, assigned to the 366th Security Forces Squadron, holds back her military working dog, Veith, during controlled aggression training at Mountain Home Air Force Base, March 11, 2026. Military working dog teams sharpen the U.S. fighting force’s ability to defuse threats through rapid threat detection and decisive engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)