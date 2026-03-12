U.S. Air Force military working dog, Veith, jumps over a fence during an obstacle course drill at Mountain Home Air Force Base, March 11, 2026. Obedience and agility training sharpen a working dog’s ability to operate effectively in dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 16:58
|Photo ID:
|9566230
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-PO088-1066
|Resolution:
|4706x3131
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dogs [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.