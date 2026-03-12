(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Working Dogs [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military Working Dogs

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force military working dog, Veith, jumps over a fence during an obstacle course drill at Mountain Home Air Force Base, March 11, 2026. Obedience and agility training sharpen a working dog’s ability to operate effectively in dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 16:58
    Photo ID: 9566230
    VIRIN: 260311-F-PO088-1066
    Resolution: 4706x3131
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dogs [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Working Dogs
    Military Working Dogs
    Military Working Dogs
    Military Working Dogs
    Military Working Dogs
    Military Working Dogs
    Military Working Dogs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery