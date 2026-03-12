(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Working Dogs [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Military Working Dogs

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force military working dog, Veith, poses for a photo during an obstacle course drill at Mountain Home Air Force Base, March 11, 2026. A Military Working Dog is responsible for protecting and defending the base, including detecting drugs and explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 16:58
    Photo ID: 9566229
    VIRIN: 260311-F-PO088-1041
    Resolution: 5399x3592
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dogs [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Working Dogs
    Military Working Dogs
    Military Working Dogs
    Military Working Dogs
    Military Working Dogs
    Military Working Dogs
    Military Working Dogs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs (MWD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery