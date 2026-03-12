Military Working Dogs

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U.S. Air Force military working dog, Veith, navigates an obstacle during an obstacle course drill at Mountain Home Air Force Base, March 11, 2026. Obedience and agility training sharpen a working dog’s ability to operate effectively in dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)