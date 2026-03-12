Military Working Dogs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force military working dog, Veith, poses for a photo after doing obedience training with his handler at Mountain Home Air Force Base, March 11, 2026. A Military Working Dog is responsible for protecting and defending the base, including detecting drugs and explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)