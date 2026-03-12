U.S. Air Force military working dog, Veith, poses for a photo after doing obedience training with his handler at Mountain Home Air Force Base, March 11, 2026. A Military Working Dog is responsible for protecting and defending the base, including detecting drugs and explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 16:58
|Photo ID:
|9566237
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-PO088-1077
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dogs [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.