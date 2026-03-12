USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements

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Lt. Gen. William “Butch” Graham, Jr., 56th Chief of Engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) commanding general, climbs out of 90th Missile Wing Launch Facility E-10 near Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, March 11, 2026. The visit provided insight into the infrastructure and construction requirements supporting the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile program, as the USACE plays a key role in preparing launch facilities and supporting infrastructure for the next generation of the nation’s land-based nuclear deterrent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)