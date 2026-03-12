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    USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements [Image 2 of 6]

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    USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements

    FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    Lt. Gen. William “Butch” Graham, Jr. (center), 56th Chief of Engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) commanding general, receives a joint mission brief on 20th Air Force operations, the history of the intercontinental ballistic missile enterprise, and ongoing modernization efforts transitioning from the Minuteman III weapon system to Sentinel while sustaining current deterrence operations F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, March 11, 2026. The visit provided insight into the infrastructure and construction requirements supporting the Sentinel ICBM program, as the USACE plays a key role in preparing launch facilities and supporting infrastructure for the next generation of the nation’s land-based nuclear deterrent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9566214
    VIRIN: 260311-F-HE787-1043
    Resolution: 4381x3129
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements
    USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements
    USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements
    USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements
    USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements
    USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements

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