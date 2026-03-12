USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements

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Lt. Gen. William “Butch” Graham, Jr. (center), 56th Chief of Engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) commanding general, receives a joint mission brief on 20th Air Force operations, the history of the intercontinental ballistic missile enterprise, and ongoing modernization efforts transitioning from the Minuteman III weapon system to Sentinel while sustaining current deterrence operations F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, March 11, 2026. The visit provided insight into the infrastructure and construction requirements supporting the Sentinel ICBM program, as the USACE plays a key role in preparing launch facilities and supporting infrastructure for the next generation of the nation’s land-based nuclear deterrent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)