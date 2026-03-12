Lt. Gen. William “Butch” Graham, Jr. (center), 56th Chief of Engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) commanding general, receives a tour of 90th Missile Wing Launch Facility E-10 near Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, March 11, 2026. The visit provided insight into the infrastructure and construction requirements supporting the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile program, as the USACE plays a key role in preparing launch facilities and supporting infrastructure for the next generation of the nation’s land-based nuclear deterrent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 16:40
|Photo ID:
|9566218
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-HE787-1243
|Resolution:
|3550x2536
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|PINE BLUFFS, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.