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    USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements [Image 3 of 6]

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    USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements

    PINE BLUFFS, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    Lt. Gen. William “Butch” Graham, Jr. (left), 56th Chief of Engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) commanding general, receives a tour of 90th Missile Wing Launch Facility E-10 near Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, March 11, 2026. The visit provided insight into the infrastructure and construction requirements supporting the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile program, as the USACE plays a key role in preparing launch facilities and supporting infrastructure for the next generation of the nation’s land-based nuclear deterrent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9566216
    VIRIN: 260311-F-HE787-1141
    Resolution: 2434x1739
    Size: 716.86 KB
    Location: PINE BLUFFS, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements
    USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements
    USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements
    USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements
    USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements
    USACE Commanding General Visits F.E. Warren AFB to Assess Sentinel Infrastructure Requirements

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    ICBM
    Modernization
    AFGSC
    Army
    US Air Force
    Sentinel ICBM

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